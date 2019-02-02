Dimuth Karunaratne out of danger, confirms SLC

opener has been declared in "no danger" after being stretchered off in a neck brace while handling a nasty hit from pacer on Day 2 of the second Test between and here on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Karunaratne, who was 46 not out when he was hit in the back of the neck by a bouncer from Cummins, fell to the ground dropping his bat before the Australian ran for help.

Later, a doctor and physio were called for more medics after which the opener was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field.

After a medical examination, it was declared that is in "no danger".

"Dimuth has been discharged from following assessment and all cleared. A further update will be provided on his playing status tomorrow prior to play," (SLC) was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

