Drought-hit Karnataka seeks central funds for relief works

Reeling under severe and delay in the onset of rains, has sought Rs 1,500 crore from the to fund relief works in the state, an said on Sunday.

" has urged in on Saturday to release Rs 1,500 crore to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme for the various relief works underway in the 26 drought-hit districts across the state," the told IANS here.

In his first interaction with Modi after he returned to power with a thumping majority for the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy told the that the had submitted a report on the grim situation in 160 of the 196 local bodies across the southern state due to 45 per cent deficit rains last year and weak pre- showers this year.

"Our revenue department has also sent a report to the in March with a copy to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking financial aid (Rs 2,064 crore) to pay drought-hit farmers and rural folk reeling under last year's and weak pre- spell in the last three months," the recalled.

In this context, the also brought to Modi's notice his Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and coalition government's efforts to provide relief to thousands of farmers by waiving their crop loans and interest.

"The state is working on waiving Rs 12,830 of crop loans of 23 lakh farmers in the state, as part of the assurance the ruling allies gave in the pre-poll manifestoes ahead of the general elections," recalled the official in the

The also met and urged her to clear pending grants to the state from the Centre.

"Kumaraswamy has also requested Sitharaman to hire only local candidates for the regional rural banks in the state for ease of doing business in the native language (Kannada) in the state," added the official.

