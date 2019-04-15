Dynasts not allowed to rewrite court orders: Jaitley

In the wake of the Supreme Court's observations, Jaitley on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying that he had hit a "new low" as he "manufactured" a court order for his political propaganda.

He said that Indian democracy does not permit the "dynasts" to "rewrite" court orders.

Jaitley reacted in a series of tweets hours after the SC observed that Gandhi's comment that it has said "chowkidar chor hai" is wrongly attributed to it and demanded an explanation from him by April 22.

"To manufacture a court order for a political propaganda is a new low for The lower he sinks, the higher we rise," Jaitley said.

The senior BJP said "dynasts" are also subject to the and Indian democracy does not permit them to rewrite Court orders.

"In Rahul Gandhi's politics, the Right to Free Speech includes the Right to Falsehood. Truth holds together. Falsehood falls apart. needs to learn this preliminary lesson of public discourse," he said.

A bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice directed the hearing of the matter on April 23.

Seeking a response from the on his controversial statement, Gogoi clarified that they had only dealt with the admissibility of certain documents related to the Rafale case.

The court order came on a contempt plea by seeking contempt action against Gandhi.

