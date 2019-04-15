NCW urges EC to act against Azam Khan for sexism

The (NCW) on Monday urged the (EC) to take "strong and appropriate" action against Samajwadi Partys (SP) for his sexist and below-the-belt "khaki" comments on BJP rival Prada.

It also said that the comments are a violation of the EC's model code of conduct (MCC).

Bringing Khan's remarks to the notice of the EC in a letter, the NCW said that the made "sexist and below-the-belt 'khaki' comments on Prada, by saying that she will enthral the voters with her ghungaroos and thumkas".

"Mr. Khan also circulated her morphed obscene pictures in the constituency, which amounts to crime under Section 509 and 354 of IPC (Indian Penal Code)," said the letter signed by NCW

In the letter, the women's rights body also said that Khan's speech and behaviour amounts to violation of the MCC.

It quoted EC's regulations: "No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.

"Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided."

Khan, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency, had said during a rally on Sunday that he "realised in 17 days that the underwear beneath is of the khaki colour", while hinting at Prada, an and a two-time (MP) from Rampur.

Videos, in which Khan is seen making the speeches, are doing rounds on and inviting strong reactions from across the country.

The later claimed that he never named

Earlier on Monday, the Commission had issued a notice to for his "extremely offensive, unethical" remarks and also asked the to provide a satisfactory explanation to it.

--IANS

sj/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)