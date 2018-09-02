England bowled out for 271

England were bowled out for 271 in their second innings on the fourth day here on Sunday to set a 245-run target for to win the fourth Test.

Resuming the day at 260/8, England lost (46) and (0) as the hosts could add only 11 runs in about half-an-hour on Sunday.

Brief scores: England 246 & 271 ( 69, 48, 46, Keaton Jennings 36; 4/57, 2/36) against India: 273 all out on Day 4.

