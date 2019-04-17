EC urged to review Punjab IG's transfer order

The Congress, the Party (AAP) and the Democratic Alliance in have urged the to review its order directing the transfer of (IG) Kunwar

The parties urged the EC to review its April 8 order directing the IG to be transferred from the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents, sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 during the tenure of of the (SAD-BJP) alliance government in the state.

Senior leaders from these parties met the EC on Tuesday in seeking that the IG be allowed to be part of the SIT since it was probing a sensitive matter.

The transfer order was issued after the lodged a complaint against the IG saying that he had made political comments during a TV interview last month.

The BJP, which has an alliance with the SAD, has sided with the latter in this regard.

"The Akalis had been trying unsuccessfully to scuttle the investigations into the sacrilege and subsequent firing cases that took place during their tenure, and were now resorting to desperate measures to save their skin," said.

Though the SIT has other members also, Kunwar is said to be leading the investigation into the incidents of killings and sacrilege cases which upset the leadership.

"The (IG) was biased against the leadership in the probe," a SAD said.

SAD patron and five-time Parkash Singh Badal, 91, was also questioned by the SIT on November 16, 2018. His son and SAD was also questioned.

The SIT has arrested two senior police officers, including a serving IG and a former Senior of Police (SSP), in connection with the firing incidents.

The SIT is investigating the reasons behind the firing on Sikh protesters at Behbal Kalan, which left two persons dead. The Sikhs were agitating against sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib, during the SAD-BJP regime (2007-2017).

