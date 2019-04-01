AAP files complaint with Election Commission on 'NAMO TV'

Party (AAP) on Monday wrote a letter to the of India (ECI) raising concern over the recently launched 24-hour television channel "NAMO TV".

"Can permission be granted to a party to have their own TV channel even after model code of conduct (MCC) is enforced? If no permission was sought by ECI then what action has been taken?" AAP legal cell member stated in his letter to the

AAP alleged that BJP, by launching 'NAMO TV', has defied the cardinal principle of 'Level Playing Field' for all the political parties.

"Who will monitor the contents of the telecast? Did BJP approach the established to certify the contents of the telecast and cost of the telecast? If not why show cause not issued for the violation of MCC? AAP asked the

The model code of conduct came into force on March 10, after the announced the schedule for 17th Lok Sabha elections.

The election will be held in seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

