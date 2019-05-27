Egypt's Zamalek wins 1st-ever CAF Confederation Cup

Egypt's giants won their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win over Morocco's RS Berkane.

Zamalek, known as the White Knights, won the second leg of the final 1-0 here on Sunday to level the aggregate score and survived the penalty shout-out to end a 16-year wait for an African title, reports news.

Throughout the first half, both teams came out with a conservative approach with few chances.

defender scored the sole goal in regular time from the spot in the 55th minute following a VAR review. Despite cheered by 50,000 roaring supporters, did not have many chances to score more goals.

At stoppage time, was sent off following another VAR review, as cameras showed him hitting Zamalek's forward in the face.

The match went to penalties as the aggregate score tied at 1-1.

fired wide the first penalty for Berkane after netted for Zamalek.

The second penalty for the Moroccan team was saved by Mahmoud Gennesh, but Ethiopian referee was told by the video referee that Zamalek keeper stepped off his line, ordering a replay as fired the second kick into the net.

However, Zamalek scored all their remaining four penalty kicks, with substitute scoring the decisive one.

After the game, Egyptian congratulated Zamalek over winning the African title.

On his official page, Sisi congratulated "the Egyptian people for the victory of Zamalek", thanking the two teams for their sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, Zamalek said he was happy to restore "the glory days" of his team after winning the African Confederation Cup title.

"I'm happy for my players and also for the fans of Zamalek. We had a wonderful night; it's fantastic to play in front of a crowd like this," the Swiss told the post-match news conference.

Gross also said his side needed to focus on the tasks ahead in the two domestic competitions.

Zamalek can still win an extraordinary treble as they also compete for the Egyptian and Cup titles.

