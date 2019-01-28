Jason Bateman offers advice to struggling actors

Jason Bateman, who won the Screen Guild (SAG) Award for the Best in TV Drama for "Ozark", in his acceptance speech paid tribute to the struggling

Bateman gave an inspiring speech on Sunday night and assured the aspiring artistes that they are all one job away from making it, reports eonline.com.

He said: "You wonder if you're any good because what we're doing is we're just liars up there, you know, and we're wondering if people are buying it. Everybody is just a job away.

"For me it was 'Arrested Development'. I am very, very grateful to that show. I just want to say to the people at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there."

The 50-year-old dedicated his award to his family for making it possible.

"Without you, none of it would be enjoyable and probably wouldn't be possible. So I love you more than I even tell you I. I'll be home for kisses, so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint. I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."

He has also directed episodes of the show "Ozark". He made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 comedy "Bad Words," followed by 2015's "The Family Fang".

