Enter The Dragon: China's SAIC to cause disruption in Indian automobile industry

After conquering the country's and electronics devices market, Inc. has set its sight on India's lucrative automobile sector, where one of its largest manufacturers SAIC will compete for space.

Even though, Chinese firms have been present in India's auto sector, their presence till now was only concentrated in areas of public transport and commercial vehicles.

However, Corporation, which had a revenue of USD 129 billion in 2018, intends to change all that.

Accordingly, the which is one of China's largest carmakers and ranked 41st in the Fortune 500 list of companies will enter the Indian market by June through its fully-owned British subsidiary (Morris Garages) Motors

It will offer, India's first internet-enabled Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) priced at Rs 15-20 lakh. Overall, the company aims to launch four vehicles during the next 18 months.

"Any that comes with innovative and differentiated products against the competition can succeed in India," P. Balendran, Executive Director, Motor India, told IANS.

"We are determined for a strong footing in which is estimated to be the third biggest market by 2025 after the US and .. We see the SUV market as a strong bet in the short-term, with many upgrades in the market from compact cars."

SAIC's entry, industry insiders predict, will induce disruption as with deep pockets, the Chinese behemoth through will first launch the feature-rich SUV Hector, followed by three other offerings including an

"MG's intention is to emerge as a successful in and grow with our partners," Balendran said.

"Over the past two years, we have built a strong foundation for our future in India... A differentiated product offering combined with strong product and service promise gives us confidence of making inroads in this market."

Furthermore, the brand which is already present in 41 countries including the UK, Australia, and the has committed an investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the first phase of operations in India.

"Our plan is to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India over a five-year period depending upon the market conditions and product programmes," Balendran said.

Last year, the company acquired General Motors' Halol plant, where it manufactures

When asked about the launch timing coinciding with a sales slowdown, Balendran said: "We expect the market to improve after elections and during the festival season in the last quarter of this year."

"As seen various times earlier, the automotive industry goes through cyclical ups and downs from time to time. We believe that fundamentally there is space for everybody to operate in a growing market."

Expected to be launched in June, SUV Hector, will bring in features including the It will also be the first car with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, which helps and provide extra torque assistance.

( can be contacted at rohit.v@ians.in)

--IANS

rv/sn/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)