'Escape Room' is putrid American garbage (Movie Review)

Film: "Escape Room"; Director: Adam Robitel; Rating:*(1 star)

Why on earth would anyone invest 100 minutes in this foul malevolent piece of wannabe cinema with no redeeming quality except the end-credits?

"Escape Room" makes you desperate to escape the theatre.

Clumsily directed and performed by amateurs who believe youth gives them the birthright to mediocrity. like these entitle universal stupidity from the entire cast and crew. And perhaps a certain kind of audience actually enjoys the utterly flippant farcical fear-fest, just as some people enjoy getting their testicles crushed in an icebox.

There's no telling about tastes.

This is perhaps the worst I've seen in ages in any language. It makes the other contenders for the worst like "Thugs Of Hindustan" and "Sanju" look positively desirable in comparison.

For anyone interested in the plot, there are six people (Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, Nik Dodani) for a game that requires them to indulge in some extreme sports.

How extreme we soon know because some of them lose their lives. And guess what? Nobody cares!

By the time this calamity befalls the screenplay, we have other larger catastrophes to worry about. Like how on earth did the brains(?) behind this witless show ever believe they could get away with what is at best an optical scam with six people scampering through studio-built gaming traps that are an only for the audience.

As for the participants, if they get into this trashy trap they deserve what comes to them.

I have some unsolicited advice for the major exhibitors of Hollywood in Avoid importing bilge from abroad. We have enough of our own to deal with.

