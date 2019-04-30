Euro T20 Slam from August 30

-
Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday revealed the details of the new Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament and launched the event's logo at a star-studded ceremony in Westin Hotel here.
The tournament will get underway from August 30 and will culminate on September 22. Six teams will participate in the inaugural event, playing in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam. Both Akram and Vengsarkar were named members of the Euro T20 advisory committee.
Woods Entertainment and GS Holding Inc (promoters of the league) staged a launch event that unveiled the names of three icon players set to be involved with the event -- Shane Watson from Australia, Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan.
The launch event also saw cricketers from the host nations participate in a question and answer, including Kevin O'Brien and Gary Wilson from Ireland, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington, and the Netherlands' Peter Seelaar and Ben Cooper.
Speaking on the occasion, Vengsarkar said: "The rise of T20 cricket leagues around the world is surely a sign of the growth of this beautiful game. What sets the Euro T20 Slam different from other leagues is the fact that it is taking cricket in the most entertaining form to these football crazy nations. I hope the local players will make full use of this opportunity and aim to bring their countries laurels in the near future."
