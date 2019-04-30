Euro T20 Slam from August 30

Former Pakistan and former Vengsarkar on Tuesday revealed the details of the new Euro T20 Slam tournament and launched the event's logo at a star-studded ceremony in here.

The tournament will get underway from August 30 and will culminate on September 22. Six teams will participate in the inaugural event, playing in Dublin, and Both and Vengsarkar were named members of the Euro T20 advisory committee.

Woods Entertainment and (promoters of the league) staged a launch event that unveiled the names of three icon players set to be involved with the event -- from Australia, from and from

The launch event also saw cricketers from the host nations participate in a question and answer, including and from Ireland, and Richie Berrington, and the Netherlands' and

Speaking on the occasion, Vengsarkar said: "The rise of T20 leagues around the world is surely a sign of the growth of this beautiful game. What sets the Euro T20 Slam different from other leagues is the fact that it is taking in the most entertaining form to these crazy nations. I hope the local players will make full use of this opportunity and aim to bring their countries laurels in the near future."

--IANS

kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)