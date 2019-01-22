Ex-diplomats, scholars urge China's Xi to release detained Canadians

More than a hundred former diplomats, academics and activists have written an open letter to Chinese Jinping calling for the immediate release of two Canadians detained in Beijing, the media reported on Tuesday.

and were arrested late last year, amid rising diplomatic tensions between and following the detention of in on December 1, reported.

Meng is likely to face extradition to the US over allegations she helped dodge American sanctions on

"We, the undersigned scholars, former diplomats, and others with an interest in understanding and building bridges, are deeply concerned about the recent detentions," the signatories to the open letter said on Monday.

They added that the arrests meant those "who share Kovrig and Spavor's enthusiasm for building genuine, productive, and lasting relationships must now be more cautious about travelling and working in and engaging our Chinese counterparts".

"That will lead to less dialogue and greater distrust, and undermine efforts to manage disagreements and identify common ground. Both and the rest of the world will be worse off as a result."

Signatories to the open letter include four former Canadian to China, and two former US -- including Gary Locke, the first Chinese American to serve in that role -- along with a host of other diplomats from and

The letter is the latest in a series of appeals made by Western academics and activists on behalf of the two Canadians, both of whom have a long history of working in China, particularly on diplomatic and international affairs.

An already tense situation between and China escalated significantly last week, when a sentenced Canadian to death on drug trafficking charges, after he was previously given a custodial sentence.

In the wake of the ruling, for its citizens in China that warned of "the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws."

Former Canadian to China, -- one of the signatories of the open letter -- told on Monday that he thought was making an example out of Schellenberg.

"We're going through a crisis," said Saint-Jacques, who was based in from 2012 to 2016.

"What is peculiar is the timing and this was done, I think, after the arrest of Meng."

Like Canada, the US currently advises citizens to "exercise increased caution in China due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws as well as special restrictions on dual US-Chinese nationals".

Earlier this month, the warned students and staff travelling in China not to use or WeChat for fear their messages could be used by Chinese authorities "to levy charges or as an excuse to deny departure".

