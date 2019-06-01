Former UK has taken a job as of a US (AI) firms advisory board, the company announced in a statement.

The former leader "will be responsible for curating and overseeing the strategic guidance" the board provides to Afiniti, quoted the statement as saying on Friday.

The position represents one of Cameron's most prominent appointments since he stood down as in 2016 following the Brexit referendum. He has previously taken a number of roles at not-for-profit organisations and has a memoir, For the Record, due out later this year.

Cameron said he was "delighted" to take the job working on "transforming the future of customer service and interpersonal communications".

The advisory board features an array of high-profile figures including John Browne, former of and Francois Fillon, the former of

was set up by the US-Pakistani and specialises in the use of AI in call centres.

Since his resignation, Cameron has become of Alzheimer's Research UK, of the National Citizen Service's board of patrons and of the on state fragility.

Chishti, the chair and of Afiniti, said the company was "delighted" at Cameron's appointment. "David's deep personal commitment to this issue makes him perfectly placed to lead our advisory board and support in our next stage of growth."

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)