Excited Mimi, Nusrat arrive in Parliament, pose for pictures

Excitement was clearly visible on the faces of actress-turned-politicians and on Monday, when they arrived at Parliament for the first time after getting elected in the recently concluded elections from the

The two actresses posted their joint photographs displaying the identity cards as on the premises of Parliament.

"And its us again. First day at Parliament Nusrat Jahan," tweeted tagging Jahan.

The TMC had fielded 17 women candidates in 42 seats in the state. Chakraborty and Jahan, both are young and well-known women Bengali film and television actresses.

Chakraborty contested from Jadavpur while Jahan contested from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Jahan won by 3,50,369 votes from Basirhat, while Mimi Chakraborty's margin of victory was 2,95,239 votes.

The party had also fielded from She lost to BJP's Babul Supriyo.

--IANS

aks/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)