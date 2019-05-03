Facebook, T-Hub look for innovative Indian AI startups

Facebook, in partnership with the global startup catalyst T-Hub, on Friday announced to open applications for the second edition of the " Accelerator' programme.

In the first edition, and selected a cohort of nine start-ups from 20 shortlisted applications for the three-month programme. These start-ups offered solutions with the potential to solve real-world problems in industries such as health tech, industrial manufacturing, human resources, and corporate learning, among others.

The Accelerator will now focus on identifying and empowering most innovative startups leveraging (AI)-based solutions.

"With the second edition of the Accelerator programme, we want to help build the ecosystem for AI in India and support startups with the resources and opportunities," said Satyajeet Singh, of Platform Partnerships, India and

The programme will support a cohort of AI startups in the domains of empowerment of women and girls, agriculture, healthcare, education, climate change and resilient cities, etc.

"We are excited to partner again with and work with some of the best startups in India in AI for social good space," said Ravi Narayan, of

