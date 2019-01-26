Access to Microsoft Bing restored in China

After being reportedly blocked by the Chinese government, access to Microsoft's has been restored by the Chinese telecom providers, the media reported.

is the only global that is open for use in

"We can confirm that was inaccessible in China, but service is now restored," said in a statement given to theinquirer.net on Friday.

Late on Wednesday, the was blocked, reportedly at the behest of the for reasons unknown.

According to a report in on Wednesday, mainland Chinese users wrote on that attempts to access Bing's site -- -- failed.

"Two sources familiar with the government order confirmed that Bing had been blocked. One of the sources said that Unicom, one of China's major state-owned telecom companies, had confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing," said the report.

In a statement given to The New York Times, had said: "We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps."

The outage led to speculation that China was in the middle of a significant crackdown of potentially dissident sites in a year of significant anniversaries.

While neither Microsoft nor Chinese authorities have explained the reason behind the extended outage, GreatFire, a group that tracks what sites are blocked in China, said it is likely not to have been a government dictum after all, the theinquirer.net said.

Bing is one of the few Western available behind the Great Firewall, thanks to an agreement to host its servers in China, and therefore be subject to the government's censorship policies which are designed to keep dissent to a minimum.

Search is already inaccessible in China while Facebook-owned WhatsApp was blocked in 2017.

had earlier launched a in China in 2006 but pulled the plug in 2010, citing efforts to limit free speech and block

has also shelved its plan to re-enter China through a censored "Project Dragonfly", after massive protests.

In 2018, Chinese authorities also launched a renewed attack on providers, whose services can be used to circumvent censored sites and services.

