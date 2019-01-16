Neighbor held for killing woman and injuring her husband and son in Delhi

A woman was killed while her son and husband suffered critical stab wounds in a fight allegedly involving their neighbour on Wednesday, a said, adding the accused was arrested.

Police said the incident occurred around 7.30 p.m when some locals informed the local police about a stabbing incident at DDA Colony at west Delhi's Khyala.

"The victims were later identified as (35), her husband, (41) and their son, Akash(18). They were taken to a nearby hospital with multiple stab injuries. succumbed to her injuries during treatment. and are undergoing treatment," said of

"During investigation, it was found stayed with her family on a rented accommodation in DDA Colony. She and her husband worked in a factory", Tiwari said.

"The incident was triggered on January 14 when a bottle of Sunita's daughter identified as Neha, fell from the balcony and hit Mohammad Azad, standing on the road. and indulged in a heated argument but they were separated by some locals", the said.

"Today Azad misbehaved with Sunita over the same issue. Sunita later narrated the entire issue with Veeru and following which the fight began", the added.

"Azad took out a knife from his residence and first stabbed When Sunita and Veeru tried to save their son, Azad stabbed them too," said the JCB.

"Azad later reached a police station with the murder weapon and confessed to his crime. He was arrested," he said.

--IANS

sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)