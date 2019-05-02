Fani: Special train for stranded tourists in Odisha

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run a special train from to Shalimar on Thursday for tourists in view of the landfall of cyclonic storm Fani on the coast.

The train is scheduled to leave at 12 noon on Thursday. It will make stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur, said an

Equipped with General, Sleeper, 3A and 2A coaches, the special train will have both reserved and unreserved classes. It will reach Bhubaneswar around 1.30 p.m.

The railways has cancelled 103 trains in view of the cyclonic storm, which is likely to hit coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali on May 3 evening.

Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is located around 225 kms south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and around 430 kms south-southwest of Puri, said the

