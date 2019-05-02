Woman abuses younger woman at Gurugram shopping mall

A woman, said to be in her mid-50s, burst out at a younger woman at an upscale restaurant over her "short" garments and said such girls should immediately be raped, according to a video of this incident which has gone viral on

The incident took place at a leading restaurant in a mall located on Sohna road, when the young woman and her friends had come there.

"We had just ordered the and were waiting, a woman, who seemed to be in her mid-50s, rudely signaled to me to come to her. Despite the unacceptable way she called me, I went there but she abusively pointed at my short skirt and said she was not comfortable with the legs I was showing in public. I immediately objected to her comment but she was unstoppable.

"There were few men and a family and they were also surprised at her audacity and remarks. She went towards the table the men were on and said that due to dresses like this, cases taking place in the country. She also told the men that 'if you see girls wearing short dresses, you should them instantly'," the victim said.

She also said that her friends had captured the incident on their mobiles.

"The remark of the woman was highly objectionable and shocking. Hence, our entire group supported me and demanded public apology from her. She has refused to apologise to us and threatened to call the police... I never met her in the past. She was just a stranger for me or any of our group members," the victim said.

"The woman has insulted my modesty. She has insulted me. I am discussing with my family before taking action against her. So far, I have not filed any formal complaint with the police," she added.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police, said: "We have not received any complaint from the victim. If she files a written complaint, will accordingly act against the woman."

