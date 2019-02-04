FAO intensifies tie-up with French broadcaster

Rome, Feb 4 (IANS/AKI) The (FAO) and France's international have inked an accord to strengthen their joint projects and increase synergies to fight and combat climate change, FAO said.

The agreement signed between Medias Monde and FAO envisages with Radio International, TV news channel 24 and the French mainly Arab speaking Monte Carlo Doualiya radio station, a FAO statement said.

Programmes produced under the new agreement will "give voice to people's efforts on the ground and help promote innovative solutions", the statement said.

The accord will encourage journalists and FAO experts to pool resources and will provide opportunities for interviews aired on the FFM group channels, according to the statement.

