FIFA upholds life ban on Brazil's Del Nero

FIFA's appeal committee has upheld a life ban on former (CBF) for corruption, the sport's global governing body has said.

The 78-year-old was guilty of accepting bribes and kickbacks as well as violating rules related to conflict of interest and general conduct, said in a statement on Monday, reports

The ruling comes just over a year after FIFA's ethics committee barred Del Nero from all football-related activity and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Del Nero was suspended by in December 2017 after being charged by the US authorities with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators said the Brazilian participated in a scheme that awarded lucrative rights agreements for tournaments such as the Copa America, and the Copa do Brasil.

His predecessors and were also indicted on similar charges as part of a global investigation by the

Del Nero and Teixeira have not been extradited while Marin was found guilty by a and sentenced to four years in prison last August.

--IANS

aak/ksk

