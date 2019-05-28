French Open: Djokovic, Nadal advance to second round

Title favourites and registered straight-set wins to book their men's singles second round spots in

The US veteran Serena Williams, seeded No. 10 in women's singles, had to recover from one set down to eliminate of 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 for the 800th main draw victory of her career on Monday, reported.

Top-ranked Djokovic, bidding to become the second man in history to hold all four titles at the same time on two separate occasions, recorded his 22nd straight win by overcoming of 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

The 15-time winner won 81 per cent on first serve, and possessed superior win on second serve over his Polish opponent, striking 27 winners in total.

"I thought that I won most of my service games comfortably. I was pretty dominant on my serves, and played a very solid match," commented Djokovic, who will take on in the second round.

Defending champion Nadal tamed German 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

"It was a first round, and I did a lot of things well. Not many mistakes. Being very solid all the time," the Spaniard pointed out.

"What I did very well today is just about general feeling, which has been positive this

afternoon," he added.

Last year's finalist bounced back from 4-0 down in the tiebreak of the third set to see off of the 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Russian 12th-seeded pocketed two sets 6-4, 6-4, but Frenchman turned the table 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Williams, 37, lost four straight games after both players tied 2-2 in the opening set, while regrouping herself to win 12 of the next 13 games.

"I just got nervous out there and stopped moving my feet. There was like concrete blocks on my feet.

"Compared with other matches, I'm always a little nervous in Grand Slams, especially in the first round," she explained.

Also on Monday, fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens shrugged off local favorite 6-3, 6-4, but former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki had to stop her journey after losing 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Russia's

China's Zhang Shuai, who had failed in the first round on consecutive occasions in recent clay tournaments, whitewashed of the 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

Women's world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and reigning champion will embrace their opening matches this year on Tuesday.

No. 16 seed and set up an all-Chinese first round encounter, while their teammate meets Romania's

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)