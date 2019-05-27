Injury scare for Khawaja in WC warm-up game

Australia's was hit on the knee during Australia's pre- warm-up match against at the Rose Bowl in on Monday.

While

Khawaja hobbled off the pitch, a later said that he didn't suffer any major damage and has since come out to bat in the team's chase.

The 32-year-old was fielding at mid-off when he dived to his left to stop a firmly hit drive from Jeevan Mendis. The ball appeared to strike Khawaja's left kneecap and he immediately called for medical attention before limping off the pitch.

Khawaja has had trouble earlier with his left knee. He had a in 2014 and in October 2018 he twisted his left knee and suffered a meniscal tear during a warm-up fielding drill during Australia's Test series against in the UAE. That put him in doubt for the series against that followed, although he ended up playing all of Australia's matches in the 1-2 series defeat.

The absence of David Warner, who was serving a year-long ban for his involvement in a ball tampering scandal, helped Khawaja cement his place in the top of the order. The southpaw formed a formidable opening partnership with and have been rotating him, Warner and in warm-up ties in an attempt to settle on their best batting line-up.

--IANS

rkm/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)