Filmmakers have freedom of expression on digital platforms: Arshad

says digital content platforms have given writers and directors freedom of expression which they do not get in due to

is all set to foray into the digital space with the "Asura", which he has described as "thrilling and gripping".

Talking about the boom in digital platforms, told IANS: "It is brilliant. It is a damn good thing. It has opened doors for so many competent directors and writers. For an actor, there is no difference. As an actor, there is no difference in my point of view.

"I act in and digital platforms... It is the same thing I am doing. But for a and a director, they have got freedom of expression, because will not allow that to you."

The actor, whose latest Bollywood release is "Fraud Saiyyan", added: "Films will not allow to write what they really want to write because of so much of censorship, and on the digital medium, you suddenly have that freedom of what you really think that can be executed. So, that is a really great thing."

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)