FIR over alleged forced circumcision of 12-year-old

An FIR has been registered in Jodhpur against a Barmer resident based on a complaint by a local woman regarding the alleged forceful religious conversion and circumcision of her 12-year-old son.
The FIR was registered at Jodhpur's Boranada police station on Thursday.
In her complaint, the woman said that the accused Fateh Khan had been molesting and blackmailing her for the past few months.
According to the woman, Khan later started molesting her 15-year-old daughter as well and even got her son forcefully circumcised and converted to his religion.
"All this while he continued threatening me and my children," she said.
Boranada police station in-charge Rajendra Rajpurohit said that the woman had been assured all help and an investigation was on in the case.
--IANS
arc/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
