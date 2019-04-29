First phase polling begins in 3 Maoist-affected LS seats in Jharkhand

Polling began at 7 am at three Maoist affected Lok Sabha seats spread over in six districts of on Monday, said an

The polling will end at 4 pm.

Polling began at total 6072 polling booths. More than 40 per cent polling booths are either sensitive or over sensitive. More than 140 companies of para military forces have been deployed for peaceful polling.

Fate of 59 candidates will be decided by of 45,26, 691 voters.

In first phase polling is taking place on three Lok Sabha seats -- Lohardagga, Chatra and Palamau. The important candidates include from Lohardagga. BJP had won all the three seats in 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

In Chatra, there is triangular fight among of the BJP, of the and of the RJD while in Lohardaga, Sudarshan Bhagat of the BJP will take on Sukhdeo Bhagat of the In Palamu, the main battle is between VD Ram of the BJP and Ghuran Ram of the RJD.

--IANS

ns/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)