A new study now finds that does not appear to improve control in adolescents and young adults who are or obese.

The study was published online in the Annals of the

In ' Supplementation in Overweight/Obese Patients with Uncontrolled Asthma: A Randomized Trial,' Jason E and co-authors report that four grams of a day for six months did not improve control, as measured by a standard control questionnaire, breathing tests, urgent care visits and exacerbations.

"We don't know why asthma control in obese patients is more difficult, but there is growing evidence that causes systemic inflammation," said of the study, Dr. Lang, adding, "Because the omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil have anti-inflammatory properties, we wanted to test whether fish oil would have therapeutic benefits for these patients."

The participants in the study were all diagnosed with asthma by a but had control, despite using a daily inhaled corticosteroid to control their condition. About half the participants were African American. For every three participants assigned to take fish oil for 25 weeks, one was assigned to take the

The researchers also looked at whether a variant in the gene ALOX5 affected study findings. It is known that mutations in the gene can reduce responses to anti-leukotriene drugs. In the study, the ALOX5 variant did appear to be linked to leukotriene production but not to the effectiveness of fish oil in providing asthma control.

According to the authors, the study's negative findings may not be the last word on fish oil and asthma. They acknowledged that larger doses of fish oil over a longer period of time may produce a different result.

Dr Lang, however, concluded that based on the current study, "there is insufficient evidence for clinicians to suggest to patients with that they should take to help their asthma.

