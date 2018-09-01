Flagship 'Pixel Watch' not coming in 2018, says Google

After announcing a third major upgrade to its Android-based "Wear" (OS) for wearables, has confirmed that it is not releasing any speculated flagship " Watch" this year.

The giant is instead focused on working with like and while improving the "Wear (OS)", tech portal Tom's Guide reported on Friday.

"To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don't think we're there yet," the report quoted Miles Barr, at as saying.

"Our focus is on our partners for now," Barr added.

does not want to develop its own hardware because some watches are aimed at fitness enthusiasts, others focused more on design with only a few watches nailing the combination of the two.

As of now, "Google hasn't quite dreamed up a smartwatch that could be all things to all people."

Google announced the rebranded "Wear OS" at the IFA 2018 in

The revamped "Wear OS" that would begin rolling out mid September comes with tweaked user interface (UI), quicker access to notifications, smarter health coaching with "Google Fit" and more proactive help from Assistant,

