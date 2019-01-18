'Fraud Saiyaan': Lowbrow, disappointing (IANS Review, Rating: *)

Film: "Fraud Saiyaan"; Director: Sourabh Shrivastava; Cast: Warsi, Shukla, Pansare, Anangsha Biswas, Preeti Sood, Sara Loren, Bhavna Pani, Flora Saini, Badola; Rating: *

Considering that Prakash Jha's world, style and artistry are all of a certain standard, this bland, humourless and shoddily presented film coming from the stable of Productions, is a huge let down.

The title 'Fraud Saiyaan', conjures up an image of a suave and brilliant guy who cons gullible girls into marrying him. But alas!

Set in and shuttling between and Lucknow, "Fraud Saiyaan" is the exaggerated tale of Bhola ( Warsi), a con man who makes it his life's ambition to marry rich girls. The buck does not stop at marrying one but finds himself entangled in a web of relationships with equally quirky and unbearable morons.

Helping him in his endeavour is Shukla as Murari who is definitely not sure of how to define the character he essays or his character's goal.

The writing is lowbrow. Convolutedly crafted, with flat and confused characters, an absurd plot with staid gags and cheesy dialogues, the film is an assault on one's sensibilities. The film is an exhausted rethread of old romance gags where the dumb girls almost believe the lies of the reprehensible schemer, instead of trusting their own instincts.

There is less of comedy and more of hamming. as the disarmingly weird Bhola is an extension of himself. He just walks through his bit making no effort to be different.

Shukla, unlike Arshad, makes a frail attempt to display his histrionics but fails to impress.

The bevy of damsels, some with pouting lips look like clones. They are all earnest in their endeavours. Prominent among the many are; Pansare as Sunita a employee, as Shraddha, the only daughter of a rich farmer, as the girl who wins a lottery, as Payal, the wife of the rich Zamindar essayed by Badola, as Astha the girl who inherited a 32-room haveli, Bhavna Pani as Chanda the sister of a hoodlum, as Chandani the

Badola in a special appearance is wasted in an underwritten and non-significant role.

The songs and background score mesh seamlessly into the narrative, but they do not add much to the narrative. The song "Chamma chamma" picturised on Elli Avram, is a far cry from the original in "China Gate".

Overall, this film is not worth your ticket price.

