Faridabad College sex abuse case: Lab assistant admits involvement of teaching staff

In a shocking revelation in the scandal unearthed in a government college in last week, an arrested has admitted that several girls were targetted by senior college staff, including an

The scandal came to light after a student filed a complaint, along with audio-visual recordings, alleging that three college staff, including an Associate Professor, were sexually abusing girls students by promising them better grades in exams.

In a recording submitted to the police, the was heard talking to a girl and trying to pursuade her to accompany him to a hotel.

The was arrested on Saturday by the Crime Branch of the Police, which after producing him before the court took him in two days remand.

During investigation, the lab assistant admitted that several girls were promised better grades in the practical exams in lieu of sexual favours by the senior college staff, including an Associate Professor, who is on the run.

On the basis of the revelation, the police have slapped sections of rape in the case, which is being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Police.

Police sources said some students were threatened by the accused and his aides, who even tampered with the evidence.

Many of the victims still haven't spoken out about their trauma inflicted on them in the scandal.

