Mihailovic appointed men's volleyball coach

The Federation of (VFI) on Friday named Serbian Mihailovic as the the Indian men's team.

Mihailovic will be joined by Pryemyslaw Gaszyoski and Valadimir Radosevic as the team's physio trainer and physiotherapist, respectively, the VFI said.

Apart from the men's national team, the three will also be working closely with the men's U-23 team and other junior teams representing India, a VFI statement said.

The trio have been appointed for a period of five months and will work with the team for the Asian Championships scheduled to be held in in September this year.

Mihailovic has more than 25 years of coaching experience and has won several medals as an with at the World Championships, as well as

He also has the experience of working with clubs like Orestiada and Panathinaikos.

Expressing delight on his appointment, the Serbian said, "It gives me great pleasure to be associated with the Indian national team. There is immense talent here and I am excited to work with them. I am also excited to be working with Pryemyslaw and Valadimir and will look to deliver results and take Indian to greater heights during our time here."

