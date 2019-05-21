'Tik Tok' celebrity gunned down in Delhi

Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a young fitness instructor, also known for his posts on ' Tok' and Instagram, was on Tuesday gunned down allegedly by three assailants, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. when the victim, identified as (27), had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

"When was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered 7 bullets," said a senior police

"All the three accused, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a Scooty. They were seen in a CCTV footage running away from the busy narrow street after the crime," he added.

Mohit Mor had 5 lakh subscriber on ' Tok' and used to put several videos on it. He had three thousand followers on He used to put his fitness videos on

"We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the added.

"We are checking his Tok and accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on that may help us to crack the case," he added.

