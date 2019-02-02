'Good chance' I will declare emergency for border wall funding: Trump

US has said there is "a good chance" that he will declare a national emergency to obtain funding for his long-promised US- border wall.

Trump made the comments on Friday at a event as he appeared downbeat about the prospect that Democrats would agree to give money to build the border wall as congressional negotiations on border security adjourned for the weekend, reported.

"I could see we're getting nowhere with the Democrats, we're not going to get anywhere with them," the said. "We will be looking at a national emergency because I don't think anything's going to happen."

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of declaring a national emergency, a legally-mandated power of a US president, while claiming there is a "humanitarian crisis" at the nation's southern border with due to illegal immigration, which Democrats have rebuked.

Such a declaration would enable Trump to bypass congressional approval and redirect funds already allocated by for other purposes, possibly at the Pentagon, to his wall, but is almost certain to draw political backlash and legal challenges.

told reporters on Thursday that "there's not going to be any wall money" in legislation as part of border security measures for the rest of this year.

The California Democrat also said she was open to negotiating funding for more ports of entry or additional

A bipartisan conference committee of lawmakers from the Republican-held and Democrat-controlled House is tasked with negotiating a deal on border security, with a February 15 deadline.

About a quarter of federal government reopened last week after Trump ratified a bill funding them for three weeks, ending a historic 35-day partial government shutdown.

The shutdown was a result of an impasse between the and Congressional Democrats over whether to provide billions of US dollars for the Trump-proposed border wall.

