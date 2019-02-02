Google inks pact for new 35-storey office tower in US: Report

Continuing with its investment spree in the US real estate, has reportedly signed a for a 35-storey tower in which is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in the second quarter of 2022.

The construction of the tower which could potentially provide room for 5,000 workers has already begun, the Austin-American Statesman newspaper reported on Thursday.

Google, however, did not comment on the transaction.

The new tower at West and Nueces streets will have 790,000 square feet of space, according to the report, which cites local sources.

The news of the investment comes as Google's parent company, Alphabet, reports earnings on Monday.

In December, the announced a $1-billion investment for a new campus in New York City, CNBC reported.

In November, announced it would spend $100 million for 21 acres of land for a "mega campus" in near its headquarters in Mountain View,

Earlier in 2018, also acquired Market in Manhattan for $2.4 billion -- which was disclosed as the biggest purchase of 2018 in the US.

--IANS

gb/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)