Government's decision will pave way for construction of Ram temple: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday called the government's decision to move seeking its nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of undisputed land to Nyas "important" and said it will pave the way for construction of at

The party also clarified that the government was not touching the disputed land in

"Today's decision is important and will pave the way for construction of Ram temple," told a press conference here at party headquarters.

He said the BJP is committed to construction of and that it would try to take the required legal measures.

"The had also clarified in his television interview that people want the temple but the matter is sub judice and measures will be taken accordingly. Today's application is also a legal decision," he said.

Javadekar said the government's decision of wanting to return excess land around the disputed site in to original owners, is being welcomed by people from all quarters.

"The government's in-principle decision to return the excess land which was acquired in 1994 to the original land owners is important. One of the landowners for 42 acres in 67 acres is the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. So, the government wants to give the land back to the Nyas as they want to build the temple there," he said.

He said this was a 70-year-old dispute and that too much delay is one hindrances.

"We expect this application will be sanctioned immediately," the said.

Javadekar hit out at accusing it of delaying the construction of by creating legal hurdles.

"The BJP always wanted the temple to be built there, but the intends to create hurdles. They, in fact, questioned the existence of Lord Ram. In the Ram Setu case, was in role of Ravana," he said.

--IANS

bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)