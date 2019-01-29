Government's decision will pave way for construction of Ram temple: BJP

-
The BJP on Tuesday called the government's decision to move Supreme Court seeking its nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of undisputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas "important" and said it will pave the way for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.
The party also clarified that the government was not touching the disputed land in Ayodhya.
"Today's decision is important and will pave the way for construction of Ram temple," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference here at party headquarters.
He said the BJP is committed to construction of Ram temple and that it would try to take the required legal measures.
"The Prime Minister had also clarified in his television interview that people want the temple but the matter is sub judice and measures will be taken accordingly. Today's application is also a legal decision," he said.
Javadekar said the government's decision of wanting to return excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to original owners, is being welcomed by people from all quarters.
"The government's in-principle decision to return the excess land which was acquired in 1994 to the original land owners is important. One of the landowners for 42 acres in 67 acres is the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. So, the government wants to give the land back to the Nyas as they want to build the temple there," he said.
He said this was a 70-year-old dispute and that too much delay is one hindrances.
"We expect this application will be sanctioned immediately," the senior BJP leader said.
Javadekar hit out at Congress accusing it of delaying the construction of Ram temple by creating legal hurdles.
"The BJP always wanted the temple to be built there, but the Congress intends to create hurdles. They, in fact, questioned the existence of Lord Ram. In the Ram Setu case, Rahul Gandhi was in role of Ravana," he said.
