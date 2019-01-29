Punjab CM condoles demise of Fernandes (Lead, with Correction)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of former Defence Minister George Fernandes, who passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 88.
Amarinder Singh said Fernandes would be remembered as one of the most prominent leaders of the socialist movement of the 1970s.
A fearless politician, he played an important role in the Indian polity, said the Chief Minister, adding that in his death, the nation had lost an astute leader.
--IANS
vg/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
