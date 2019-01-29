TN leaders condole Fernandes' death

Political leaders in on Tuesday condoled the demise of former

In a statement, Chief Minister said he was pained to hear about the death of Fernandes, calling it "a big loss for the nation".

of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said the death of Fernandes was very painful and saddening.

M. said Fernandes stringently fought against the imposition of Emergency by then

Stalin said the massive railway strike led by Fernandes was still green in the memory of railway employees.

PMK Founder said Fernandes was an non-compromising political fighter who was born into an ordinary family. His death was "a big loss for socialist ideology and politics".

--IANS

vj/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)