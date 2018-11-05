JUST IN
Gunfight in Ganderbal in Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants in Bakoora village, the security personnel started a cordon and search operation during which the rebels opened fire, triggering a gun battle.

"Firing exchanges are going on in the village," a police officer said.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:50 IST

