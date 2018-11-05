Gunfight in Ganderbal in Kashmir

A gunfight erupted on Monday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
Police said following specific information about the presence of militants in Bakoora village, the security personnel started a cordon and search operation during which the rebels opened fire, triggering a gun battle.
"Firing exchanges are going on in the village," a police officer said.
--IANS
sq/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU