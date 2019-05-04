Haryana government score below par on key issues: ADR

In providing better employment opportunities, agricultural loans and higher price realisation for farm produce, top priorities for voters in Haryana, the state government's performance has been below average, according to an ADR survey.

The top three priorities were better employment opportunities (44.61 per cent), agricultural loan availability (40.36 per cent) and higher price realisation for farm produce (33.80 per cent).

"The government performance on all top three voter priorities of better employment opportunities (2.14 on a scale of 5), agricultural loan availability (2.08) and higher price realisation for farm produce (2.07) was rated below average," the (ADR) said.

For the urban voters, the top most priorities were better employment Opportunities (56 per cent), traffic congestion (55 per cent) and water and air pollution (50 per cent).

The performance, rated below average by voters on the scale of 5, was better employment opportunities (1.91), traffic congestion (1.92) and water and air pollution (1.94).

The government also performed poorly in providing better hospitals or primary (1.94) and reducing noise pollution (1.97) in urban Haryana, according to the ADR.

The survey covered around 5,000 respondents across 10 parliamentary constituencies in Of this, about 63 per cent belonged to the rural areas.

The ADR found the priorities in the rural areas were agriculture loan availability (64 per cent), higher price realisation for farm produce (54 per cent) and availability of water for agriculture (49 per cent).

"The government performance on rural voters' priorities of agriculture loan availability (2.08 on a scale of 5), higher price realisation for (2.07) and availability of water for agriculture (2.15) was rated below average," the ADR said.

The ADR commissioned perhaps the largest voter survey in any country, conducted between October 2018 and December 2018. It covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in the exercise.

--IANS

rag/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)