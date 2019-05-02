Unseasonal rains damage iconic Charminar

Charminar, the symbol of Hyderabad, has suffered damage as a piece of lime work on one of its minarets fell down following unseasonal rains, officials said on Thursday.

A portion of the work detached from the granite slab on the facing Mecca Masjid side and fell off late on Wednesday, sending panic among the people around the monument.

Police cordoned off the area where the debris fell. A large number of onlookers gathered near the monument.

The Archaeological Survey of (ASI) had undertaken restoration work on the monument sometime back. While the incidents of lime plasters peeling off are not new, the latest damage raised new concerns about the safety of the iconic structure.

was built in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

The 428-year-old edifice, stands at a staggering 160 feet from ground level. It has four minarets after which it is named.

