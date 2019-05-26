Heads expected to roll in Congress after election rout

Heads are expected to roll in the following the party's dismal performance in the just-concluded elections where it won just 52 seats, just 8 more than what it managed in 2014.

A party source told IANS: "Many Secretaries and state unit chiefs could face the heat as the party will fix responsibility for its poor performance."

The Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday authorised -- whose offer to step down as the was unanimously rejected by CWC members -- to make a complete overhaul and detailed restructuring of the party at every level.

According to the source, the Congress was quite forthright at the CWC meeting, not sparing even some senior leaders of the party.

Gandhi is believed to have said that Congress Ministers and were eager to give ticket to their sons although the was not very keen on the idea as he felt that they had a bigger role to play in campaigning.

While Minister Kamal Nath's son successfully contested from his father's stronghold Chhindwara, Rajasthan Minister Ashok Gehlot's son tasted defeat in Jodhpur.

The source said that Gandhi also referred to veteran and former for pushing for a ticket for his son from Sivaganga in

is one of the eight Congress candidates who emerged victorious in

The Congress President reportedly told the CWC that these senior leaders had put the interests of their sons before the interests of the party.

Gandhi is learnt to have said that Chidambaram was even willing to walk out of the party if his son was denied a ticket.

However, when Gandhi offered to step down as the Congress President on Saturday, Chidambaram got emotional and broke down in front of the CWC members.

The source said that Chidambaram reportedly told Gandhi that 12 crore people had voted for the party and that "south believes in you. How can you say you don't want to remain President?".

--IANS

aks/ps/arm/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)