Heat-hit python slips into water hole, villagers panic

Oppressed by intense heat, an eight-foot long Indian rock slithered to a water tank near a tube well in a village in district in Uttar Pradesh, alarming villagers.

A team from Wildlife SOS rushed to village Nagla Dharampal Bhadayo on Sunday to rescue the reptile perched near the tube well in cool comfort. The snake was kept under observation for a few hours.

Implementing all safety measures, the team carefully transferred the into a snake bag for The snake was confirmed to be in a healthy condition and was released back into its natural habitat.

The Indian Rock (Python molurus) is threatened by habitat loss, poaching and is a sought-after species in the illegal pet trade. This species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Kartick Satyanarayan of Wildlife SOS said: "The Indian Rock Python can adapt to a large range of habitats preferably with a permanent source of water. They are often misunderstood as being venomous, owing to which they are met with hostility and sometimes get killed on being sighted near human habitations.

"We are glad that the farmers reached out to us instead of taking matters into their own hands and for not killing."

