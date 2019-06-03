Spiritual leaders join hands to save environment

Various spiritual shall join an initiative for protection on June 5, marked as the World Day, an said on Monday.

The initiative will be undertaken by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti (AVB) in which Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Swami Ramdev, and will interact with the masses to sensitise them on environmental changes and its effects on humanity.

Besides, the AVB has organized a global seminar ' Protection for Peace and Harmony' to celebrate the day at the here and will distribute 5,000 saplings.

" is one of the most affected places through a huge and disastrous climate change, with increasing temperature and heat waves hitting humans, animals and vegetation on earth," said Acharya Lokesh, founder of AVB.

"Climate change and environmental pollution have become a global problem. A country, a government or a policy alone cannot solve this issue. Awareness towards environment protection has to be created in every citizen in the world," Lokesh urged.

--IANS



