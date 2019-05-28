Help every girl child feel hygienic: Akshay Kumar

On Menstrual Day on Tuesday, Kumar, who gave a push to conversation on menstrual with his film "PadMan", urged people to help women feel hygienic and safe.

"Happy Menstrual Day to all the girls, mothers and sisters. Let's all help every girl child feel hygienic, safe and confident every day of the month. Period," wrote on

Along with the tweet, he posted a photograph from his movie. He, along with his co-star among others, are seen holding sanitary pads.

Radhika also wrote: "Happy "

"PadMan", directed by R. Balki, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. Arunachalam's fight against menstrual taboo was even narrated in Twinkle Khanna's book "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad".

