Highlights of Interim Budget 2019-20

Tax

1. Within 2 years, assessment will be done electronically

2. IT returns processing in just 24 hours

3. Minimum 14% revenue of GST to states by

4. Custom duty abolished from 36 Capital Goods

5. Recommendations to for reducing GST rates for home buyers

6. Full rebate up to Rs 5 lakh annual income after all deductions

7. Standard deduction increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000

8. Exemption on on second self-occupied house

9. Ceiling Limit of TDS u/s 194A increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 for women

10. Ceiling Limit of TDS u/s 194I increasedd from Rs 180,000 to Rs 240,000

11. Capital Benefit u/s 54 increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses.

12. Benefit u/s 80IB increased to one more year i.e. 2020

13. Benefit given to unsold inventory increased from one year to two years

Other Areas

14. State share increased to 42%

15. PCA restriction abolished from 3 major banks

16. 2 lakh seats will increase for the reservation of 10%

17. Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA

18. Rs 1.7 lakh crore to ensure for all

19. 22nd AIIMS to open in

20. Approval has to be given to PM Kisan Yojana

21. Rs 6,000 per annum to be given to every having up to 2 hectare land. Applicable from September 2018. Amount will be transferred in 3 installments

22. National 'kamdhenu ayog' for cows. Rs 750 crore for

23. 2% interest subvention for farmers pursuing animal husbandry. Creation of separate department for fisheries.

24. 2% interest subvention for farmers affected by natural calamities and additional 3% interest subvention for timely payment.

25. free gratuity limit increased to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh

26. Bonus will be applicable for workers earning Rs 21,000 monthly

27. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan will provide assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 with contribution of Rs 100 per month for workers in unorganized sector after 60 years of age.

28. Our government delivered 6 crore free LPG connections under Ujjawala scheme

29. 2% interest relief for MSME GST registered person

30. 26 weeks of Maternity Leave to empower the women

31. More than Rs 3 lakh crore for defence

32. One lakh digital villages in next 5 years

33. Single window for approval of Indian filmmakers.

--IANS

mr/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)