Continental, Hewlett Packard join hands for vehicle data sharing platform

firm Continental and (HPE) Wednesday announced a new platform, expected to be available in 2019, for sharing vehicle data to enable new that improve safety and convenience.

The platform will help monetise their data and differentiate their brands. Based on blockchain technology, the platform provides data sovereignty, security, transparency, and efficiency to overcome the barriers of sharing vehicle data.

"Sharing vehicle data across vendors can solve some of the toughest traffic problems and improve experience by leveraging the power of swarm intelligence," said Phil Davis, Hybrid IT, Chief Sales Officer,

Together with Continental, the company provides the key to unlock the value of this data treasure by giving control of the data to the drivers and car manufacturers, he added.

The data-monetisation platform will enable and other partners to trade data with each other either to improve for their customers or to monetise vehicle data.

"We invite globally to join our platform and collaboratively shape this quickly growing ecosystem," Member of the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)