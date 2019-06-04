Twitter acquires start-up to spot network manipulation

In a bid to detect network manipulation in time, has acquired London-based AI.

"We are excited to announce that we have acquired AI, a London-based start-up, with a world-class team of (ML) researchers who employ graph deep learning to detect network manipulation," Parag Agrawal, (CTO), Twitter, wrote in a post on Monday.

The acquisition announcement came after claimed it took down over 2,800 fake accounts linked to in May.

According to a report released by US cybersecurity firm FireEye, some accounts were posing as US Republican Congressional candidates to push pro-Iranian political messaging, CNET reported.

In a post, the London-based said its has high success rates of spotting fake news.

The AI team would join the Twitter team to stop spam and abuse and other strategic priorities in the future.

"We work to help people feel safe on Twitter and help them see relevant information. Specifically, by studying and understanding the Twitter graph, comprised of millions of tweets, re-tweets and likes shared on Twitter every day, we will be able to improve the health of the conversation, as well as products including the timeline, recommendations, the explore tab and the onboarding experience," Agrawal said in the post.

