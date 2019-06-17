Huawei Mate 30 Pro may feature 90Hz display

Chinese giant Huawei's next flagship -- the Mate 30 Pro -- is likely to come with display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, like that of 7 Pro, according to early renders of the

The next iteration in the Mate series is also expected to sport dual punch hole selfie cameras.

Meanwhile, alleged renders of the Mate 30 Pro have surfaced, revealing a phone with a curved edges of its display and with a punch hole in the upper-left corner to accommodate two cameras, the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

At the rear, the is expected to have a quad camera setup placed in the center with an LED in "V" formation.

This camera system is said to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro was launched in in November 2018. It supported 3D Face Unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mate 20 Pro was powered by 980 -- Huawei's highest performing system on chip (SoC).

