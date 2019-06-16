Infinix's Hot 7 Pro to go on sale from June 17

Transsion Holding's Infinix new Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available at Rs 8,999 on from June 17 to June 21, the company said on Sunday.

The company claims that Infinix Hot 7 Pro is the first with 6GB of priced under Rs 10,000 in

It has a 6.19-inch HD+ display with a notch at top, a coupled with 6GB and 64GB internal storage.

The also features an AI-enabled dual rear camera setup of 13MP and 2MP each.

In the front too, there is a 13MP and a 2MP camera equipped with AI Portrait and Beauty mode.

In addition, the phone packs a 4000mh battery capacity and runs 9 Pie-based 5.0 out-of-the-box.

--IANS

wh/rtp

